Elsight Director Buys More Shares

Elsight Limited has announced that Director Ami Shafran has increased his indirect shareholding in the company via an on-market purchase. Shafran acquired an additional 15,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares at a price of $0.500800 per share, bringing his total held shares to 185,291. There were no changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

