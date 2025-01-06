Eloro Resources Unveils Promising Assay Results from Iska Iska Project in Bolivia

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Eloro Resources ( (TSE:ELO) ) has issued an announcement.

Eloro Resources Ltd. has announced further assay results from its definition drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in Bolivia. The results demonstrate strong zones of mineralization, with high-grade silver and tin, enhancing the company’s potential mining operations. This program aims to better define mineral resource models, expand high-grade mineralization, and provide samples for metallurgical testing, thereby potentially improving Eloro’s position in the mining industry and offering significant opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. is a mining company focused on developing its silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia. The company specializes in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a market focus on silver and tin.

YTD Price Performance: -2.25%

Average Trading Volume: 64,546

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$73.51M

