Elmore Limited Flags ASX Suspensions and Deadlines

Elmore Limited (AU:ELE) has released an update.

Elmore Limited has announced that several entities listed on the ASX have been suspended for over three months due to their failure to lodge required periodic reports. Entities face removal from the official list if they do not meet the one-year deadline to lodge outstanding reports or the two-year deadline to resume trading. The announcement listed specific entities, along with their respective deadlines for compliance to avoid delisting.

