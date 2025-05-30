Elme Communities Elects New Board Trustees

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Elme Communities ( (ELME) ).

At the annual meeting on May 29, 2025, Elme Communities‘ shareholders elected several trustees to the Board, including Jennifer S. Banner, Benjamin S. Butcher, Susan Carras, Ellen M. Goitia, Paul T. McDermott, Thomas H. Nolan, Jr., Ron D. Sturzenegger, and Anthony L. Winns, each to serve until the 2026 annual meeting. Additionally, shareholders approved the compensation for named executive officers and ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELME is a Neutral.

Elme Communities’ overall score is driven by strong cash flow management and positive earnings call highlights, despite challenges in revenue growth and profitability. Technical indicators and valuation raise concerns, while corporate events reflect proactive governance.

Elme Communities is a Maryland-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on managing and investing in real estate properties.

Average Trading Volume: 636,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.41B

