Ellomay Capital’s AGM Advances Strategic Growth

Ellomay (ELLO) has released an update.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., a notable player in the renewable energy sector, recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where key resolutions were passed, including the reelection of directors, updated management service fees, indemnification and exemption for controlling shareholder office holders, and reappointment of their independent auditors. The company, traded on the NYSE American and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, continues to grow its portfolio across Europe, USA, and Israel, with a variety of energy projects like photovoltaic power plants and anaerobic digestion plants. This sustained expansion underscores Ellomay’s commitment to investing in the renewable and clean energy sector.

