Ellomay Capital Unveils Dorad Energy’s Robust 2023 Financials

Ellomay Capital Ltd., an innovator in renewable energy, has released Dorad Energy Ltd.’s financial statements for 2023, highlighting revenues of approximately NIS 2.7 billion and an operating profit of NIS 438.9 million. Despite seasonal variation in electricity demand and the recent ‘Iron Swards’ conflict in Israel, Dorad’s operations remained largely unaffected. Ellomay, which holds a 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad through Ellomay Luzon Energy, has made this data accessible in English to benefit its international shareholders.

