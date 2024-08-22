Ellomay Capital Retains Stable Credit Outlook

Ellomay (ELLO) has released an update.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., a renewable energy company, has maintained its Baa1.il credit rating with a stable outlook according to the latest report by Midroog Ltd., an affiliate of Moody’s Investors Services. The reaffirmation of the company’s rating reflects its consistent performance and management’s expectations, despite potential risks such as market volatility and regional conflicts that could impact operations.

