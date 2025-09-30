Ellomay Capital Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Operational Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ellomay ( (IL:ELLO) ) has issued an update.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. reported its financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue to €20.1 million, driven by new solar facilities in Italy, despite challenges such as a production issue at a Dutch biogas plant and a previous fire at the Talasol facility. The company experienced a loss of €1.6 million for the period, an improvement from the previous year’s loss, but faced a comprehensive loss of €10.3 million, largely due to currency exchange impacts and changes in fair value of financial instruments. The results reflect both operational growth and financial volatility, impacting stakeholders with mixed signals on profitability and asset management.

The most recent analyst rating on (IL:ELLO) stock is a Hold with a ILs5873.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ellomay stock, see the IL:ELLO Stock Forecast page.

More about Ellomay

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is a renewable energy and power generator and developer, focusing on projects in Europe, Israel, and the USA. The company is involved in solar energy and biogas production, with a market focus on sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs803.9M

See more insights into ELLO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue