Elliptic Labs Unveils Smart Share for Lenovo Laptops

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs has partnered with Lenovo to introduce the Smart Share feature, enabling easy sharing of photos between smartphones and Lenovo laptops with a simple tap. This feature is powered by Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, which facilitates seamless, technology-agnostic interoperability across different operating systems and devices. The Smart Share will debut on Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition laptop, highlighting advancements in device connectivity and user experience.

For further insights into DE:EIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.