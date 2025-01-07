Elliptic Labs Expands AI Sensor Deployment in New Smartphone Models

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Elliptic Laboratories AS ( (DE:EIP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Elliptic Labs has signed an expansion contract with a major smartphone customer to deploy its AI Virtual Smart Sensors across at least 10 new smartphone models over the next year. This contract underscores Elliptic Labs’ leadership in the smartphone industry, as its software-only solutions offer robust proximity detection while reducing costs and eliminating sourcing risks, further solidifying its market position.

More about Elliptic Laboratories AS

Elliptic Labs is a global AI software company headquartered in Norway, specializing in AI Virtual Smart Sensors deployed in over 500 million devices. The company aims to enhance user experiences through its proprietary deep neural networks, providing software solutions that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity across various devices and platforms. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Elliptic Labs operates in several countries and is focused on shaping future technology with its innovative AI solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 10.15%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €100.2M

