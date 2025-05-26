Elliptic Labs Announces Share Capital Increase to Bolster Strategic Growth

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Elliptic Laboratories AS ( (DE:EIP) ) has provided an update.

Elliptic Labs announced a share capital increase following the exercise of options under its share option program, which has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and support its strategic initiatives in the AI technology sector, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

Elliptic Labs is a company specializing in AI Virtual Smart Sensor technology, which enhances user experiences by providing contextual intelligence to devices. Their platform, which is deployed in over 500 million devices, utilizes deep neural networks and system-level telemetry data to improve personalization, privacy, and productivity across various devices and operating systems. Headquartered in Norway, with a presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, Elliptic Labs is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and owns all its technology and intellectual property.

YTD Price Performance: 8.59%

Average Trading Volume: 259,600

Current Market Cap: NOK1.2B

