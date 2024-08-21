ELL Environmental Expects Higher Loss, Advises Caution

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (HK:1395) has released an update.

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited, listed under stock code 1395, issued a profit warning indicating an expected loss before tax of up to HK$5.5 million for the first half of 2024, a 67% increase from the previous year. The rise in losses is primarily due to increased administrative expenses across its subsidiaries, including staff costs and professional fees. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

