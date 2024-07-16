Elkem Insider Trades and Company’s Sustainable Strides

Elkem ASA (ELKEF) has released an update.

Elkem ASA’s SVP Strategy and Business Development, Morten Magnus Voll, sold 25,000 shares at NOK 22.8001 each, and post-transaction, holds 175,000 options and 10,384 shares in the company. Elkem, a leading provider of silicon-based materials, contributes to sustainable development with its innovations in various sectors. In 2023, the company reported an operating income of NOK 35.5 billion and received high CDP ratings for its environmental achievements.

