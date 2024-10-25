Elkem ASA to List Bonds on Oslo Stock Exchange

Elkem ASA (ELKEF) has released an update.

Elkem ASA is set to list its senior unsecured bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange on October 28, 2024, following approval from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. The issuance includes three tranches, each valued at NOK 1 billion, with varying maturity dates. This move underscores Elkem’s strength in the financial markets as a leader in advanced silicon-based materials.

For further insights into ELKEF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.