Elkem ASA Launches Eco-Friendly Shipping Initiative with NCL VESTLAND

Elkem ASA, in partnership with North Sea Container Line AS and MPC Container Ships ASA, has launched the NCL VESTLAND, a bio-methanol-powered container feeder vessel, marking a significant step towards sustainable shipping in Norway. This initiative, supported by the NOx fund and Enova, aims to enhance freight capacity while reducing energy consumption and emissions, positioning Norway as a key supplier of critical materials to European markets and supporting international climate commitments.

Elkem is a leading global provider of advanced silicon-based materials, focusing on developing silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions. The company leverages natural raw materials and renewable energy to support innovations in electric mobility, digital communications, and sustainable urban development. Elkem operates with a global team of over 7,200 employees and reported an operating income of NOK 33 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is recognized for its environmental efforts.

