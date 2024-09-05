Elkem ASA Announces Oversubscribed Bond Issuance

Elkem ASA (ELKEF) has released an update.

Elkem ASA has announced the successful issuance of NOK 1,500 million in new senior unsecured bonds, with varying tenors of 3, 5, and 7 years and corresponding coupons, indicating strong investor demand as the offering was oversubscribed. The company, a global leader in advanced silicon-based materials, reported a significant operating income in 2023 and is committed to sustainable practices, as evidenced by high CDP ratings and inclusion in the Oslo Stock Exchange’s ESG Index.

For further insights into ELKEF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.