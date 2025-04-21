Elixxer Ltd. Resumes Trading Following Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

Elixxer ( ($TSE:ELXR.H) ) has shared an update.

Elixxer Ltd. announced the revocation of cease trade orders issued by the Autorité des Marches Financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission due to previous failure to file continuous disclosure documents. With their filings now current, this development allows Elixxer to resume trading activities, potentially enhancing its market position and reassuring stakeholders of its compliance and operational stability.

Elixxer Ltd. is a Canadian public investment company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the US OTCQB exchange. The company focuses on investments in Canada and other countries, seeking new high-growth opportunities.

