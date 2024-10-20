Elixir Energy Partners with AGIG for Gas Infrastructure

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to explore the development of gas infrastructure for the Grandis Gas Project in the Taroom Trough. This strategic partnership aims to investigate the construction of a new gas transmission pipeline, processing and compression facilities, and gas storage facilities, potentially involving other stakeholders and government bodies. The collaboration underscores the significant potential of Elixir’s gas assets in the region.

