Elixir Energy Expands Gas Prospects in Queensland

Elixir Energy Limited has announced a significant new resource booking for its ATP 2077 Sub-Block B, estimating prospective resources of 712 billion cubic feet of gas. The company is also actively seeking partners for its Diona Block (Sub-Block C) to fund exploration, with updates expected soon. This development highlights Elixir’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base in the Taroom Trough region of Queensland, Australia.

