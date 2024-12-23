Elixinol Wellness Adjusts Capital with Security Lapse

Elixinol Wellness (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Limited has announced the lapse of 662,719 performance rights, as conditions for these securities were not met. This cessation reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its capital structure. Investors should monitor how this might impact Elixinol’s stock performance and future financial strategies.

