Elite Express Appoints Huaqin He as New Director

Elite Express Holding Inc. Class A ( (ETS) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Francis A. Braun III resigned from his roles at Elite Express Holding Inc., including as an independent director and Chairman of the Compensation Committee, due to personal reasons. On October 28, 2025, the company appointed Huaqin He as his successor, recognizing his expertise in data analytics and systematic research as beneficial for the company’s digital logistics and technology-driven decision-making.

