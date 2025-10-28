Elife Holdings Shareholders Approve Partial Offer Resolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elife Holdings Limited ( (HK:0223) ) has provided an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2025, where the shareholders approved an ordinary resolution related to a pre-conditional voluntary cash partial offer by Mango Financial Limited. The resolution allows the acquisition of 180,000,000 shares in Elife Holdings Limited, excluding those already owned by the offeror and its concert parties. This approval marks a significant step in the acquisition process, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

