Elife Holdings Restructures Investigation Committee Amid Interim Results Delay

Elife Holdings Limited has announced significant changes in its leadership and investigation efforts regarding a delay in publishing its 2024 interim results. The company has appointed a new chairman for its Independent Investigation Committee and has restructured the committee’s composition to include new independent non-executive directors. Additionally, an independent forensic accountant has been engaged to investigate unusual transactions that contributed to the delay. As a result of these ongoing investigations, trading of the company’s shares remains suspended.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €17.58M

