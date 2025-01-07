Elife Holdings Faces Legal Challenge Over EGM Postponement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Elife Holdings Limited ( (HK:0223) ) has issued an update.

Elife Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced it received an originating summons for a hearing at the High Court of Hong Kong regarding interlocutory injunctions requested by a minority shareholder. The shareholder claims that the company’s board postponed an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) improperly, breaching their fiduciary duties and corporate governance standards. The plaintiff seeks a court order to resume the EGM and prevent any further delays. The company’s trading remains suspended, and it is seeking legal advice to protect its interests.

