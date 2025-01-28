Elife Holdings Faces Further Delays in Interim Results Amid Ongoing Investigation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Elife Holdings Limited ( (HK:0223) ) has issued an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in the publication of its interim results and the dispatch of its interim report for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The delay is due to an ongoing investigation by an independent forensic accountant into unusual transactions and transactions lacking sufficient documentation for revenue recognition. Consequently, Elife Holdings is non-compliant with the listing rules that require timely publication and dispatch of these documents. The company aims to resolve the issue by March 31, 2025, and trading of its shares remains suspended until further notice.

