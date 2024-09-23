Elife Holdings Clarifies Share Subscription Plan

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited clarifies details about their new share subscription under a general mandate, despite disagreement from three directors who had alternative investors in mind but lacked concrete funding plans. The majority of the board, including all independent non-executive directors, deemed the subscription as fair and reasonable to meet the company’s immediate funding needs and to strengthen its capital base. The company also corrected typographical errors from a previous announcement, reiterating the subscription’s alignment with shareholder interests.

For further insights into HK:0223 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.