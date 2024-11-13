Elife Holdings Announces Major Board Reshuffle

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to restructure its board by removing several current directors and appointing new executive and independent non-executive directors. This significant shakeup reflects the company’s strategic shift towards new leadership. Investors keen on Elife Holdings’ share performance should stay tuned for potential impacts on the market.

