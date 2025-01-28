Elife Holdings Announces Lapse of Share Options and Updates on Relevant Securities

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Elife Holdings Limited ( (HK:0223) ) is now available.

Elife Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the lapse of 21,221,539 share options, reducing the number of outstanding share options to zero. This lapse affects the company’s relevant securities, which now consist of 1,356,171,754 shares in issue, as outlined in a series of announcements related to a voluntary conditional cash partial offer by Ms. Chen Miaoping to acquire a significant portion of the company’s shares. Stakeholders, including associates and intermediaries, are reminded of their disclosure obligations under the Takeovers Code.

More about Elife Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €17.58M

