Eli Lilly’s TRIUMPH-Outcomes Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Obesity Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a significant Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘The Effect of Retatrutide Once Weekly on Cardiovascular Outcomes and Kidney Outcomes in Adults Living With Obesity (TRIUMPH-Outcomes).’ The study aims to assess whether retatrutide can reduce the incidence of major cardiovascular and kidney events in adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m² or higher, who also have atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease. This research is crucial as it targets serious health complications associated with obesity.

The intervention being tested is retatrutide, a drug administered subcutaneously. Participants will receive escalating doses of retatrutide or a matching placebo to evaluate its effectiveness in preventing adverse health outcomes.

The study follows a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with a parallel intervention model. Both participants and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to provide new therapeutic options for high-risk patients.

The study began on April 30, 2024, with an estimated duration of about five years. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, but the last update was submitted on June 24, 2025. These timelines are essential for investors to track progress and anticipate results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Eli Lilly’s stock performance, especially if retatrutide proves effective. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position Eli Lilly favorably against competitors in the obesity treatment market. As the study is still recruiting, investors should monitor updates for potential market shifts.

The TRIUMPH-Outcomes study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

