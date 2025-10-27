Eli Lilly’s Orforglipron Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Diabetes Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Eli Lilly and Company recently completed a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Once Daily Oral Orforglipron Compared With Dapagliflozin in Adult Participants With Type 2 Diabetes and Inadequate Glycemic Control With Metformin (ACHIEVE-2)’. The study aimed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of orforglipron, an oral medication, in improving blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes who have inadequate glycemic control with metformin.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested orforglipron, an oral drug, against dapagliflozin, another oral medication. Orforglipron is designed to improve blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients.

Study Design: This interventional study was randomized and used a parallel assignment model with no masking. Its primary purpose was treatment, focusing on comparing the efficacy of orforglipron with dapagliflozin.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 21, 2023, and was completed by October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and completion, providing a timeline for data analysis and potential market impact.

Market Implications: The completion of this study could significantly impact Eli Lilly’s stock performance, especially if orforglipron proves to be more effective than dapagliflozin. Positive results could enhance investor confidence and position Eli Lilly favorably against competitors in the diabetes treatment market.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue