Eli Lilly’s Orforglipron Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Sleep Apnea Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Master Protocol to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Orforglipron Once Daily in Participants Who Have Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Obesity or Overweight.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the drug Orforglipron in individuals with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity or overweight. This research is significant as it targets a common health issue with limited treatment options.

The study tests Orforglipron, an experimental drug administered orally, against a placebo. The goal is to determine if Orforglipron can improve the condition of patients with OSA who are either unable or unwilling to use positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, as well as those who are already using PAP therapy.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. The primary purpose is treatment, ensuring that neither participants nor investigators know who receives the actual drug versus the placebo, which helps maintain objectivity.

The study began on October 22, 2024, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on June 24, 2025. These dates are crucial for investors as they indicate the timeline for potential results and subsequent market impact.

For investors, the progress of this study could influence Eli Lilly’s stock performance, especially if Orforglipron proves effective. Success could enhance Eli Lilly’s position in the pharmaceutical market, particularly in the sleep disorder segment, potentially affecting competitors focusing on similar treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

