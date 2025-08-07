Eli Lilly’s New Study on Obesity Treatment: A Potential Game Changer?

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Study Overview: Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a Phase 1 study titled A Phase 1, Open-Label, Single and Multiple Dose Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Relative Bioavailability of Single and Multiple Weekly Subcutaneous Doses of Eloralintide, and Single and Multiple Weekly Subcutaneous Doses of Eloralintide With Tirzepatide in Participants With Overweight or Obesity. The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of eloralintide alone and in combination with tirzepatide in overweight or obese individuals, focusing on how these drugs are absorbed and processed by the body.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two interventions: Eloralintide and a combination of Eloralintide with Tirzepatide. Both are administered subcutaneously and are designed to assess their safety and bioavailability in the body.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a non-randomized, parallel assignment model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is basic science, focusing on understanding the drugs’ effects and safety profile.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 9, 2025, with the last update submitted on August 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and current status, which is actively recruiting participants.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Eli Lilly’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results show positive safety and efficacy profiles. As the obesity treatment market is competitive, successful outcomes could enhance Eli Lilly’s position against competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue