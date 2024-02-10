Eli Lilly Secures $6 Billion in Underwritten Notes

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) has released an update.

Eli Lilly and Company successfully concluded an underwriting agreement with multiple securities firms, issuing a total of $6 billion in various notes with maturity dates ranging from 2027 to 2064 and interest rates ranging from 4.500% to 5.100%. The offering, which closed with net proceeds of approximately $6.45 billion, allows for the notes to be redeemed before maturity under certain terms, and in the event of default, the principal amount may be due immediately. This strategic financial move bolsters Eli Lilly’s market position, providing substantial capital for its operations and investments.

For further insights into LLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.