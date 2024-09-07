Eletrobras Prices $750M Bond for Debt Refinancing

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has announced the pricing of a $750 million bond offering, with a 6.500% coupon, maturing in January 2035. The issue price is set at 98.173%, with an investor yield of 6.750% per annum, and the closing is expected on September 11, 2024. The proceeds from the bond offering are intended to refinance existing debts.

