Elementos Strikes Major Tungsten Find in Tasmania

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced a significant find of approximately 420 meters of tungsten mineralization at their Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania, further boosting the prospectivity of the site. This discovery, made at a depth of 672 to 1092 meters, could potentially enhance the site’s value, as assays are awaited to confirm the mineral grades. The company is optimistic about the cost-saving advantages offered by the existing mine infrastructure, which could facilitate easier access to the tin and tungsten resources.

