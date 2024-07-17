Elementos Limited Eyes Future with Oropesa Tin Project

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has presented an investor briefing outlining the potential of their Oropesa Tin Project, emphasizing its role in powering an electric future. The presentation highlighted a preliminary study, indicating a mix of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources, but cautioned that the project’s economic viability has not been fully established, with further exploration and studies needed. Investors are advised not to base investment decisions solely on this early-stage study, as it contains forward-looking statements with inherent risks.

