Elementos Limited Expands Mining Prospects in Spain

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has expanded its mining operations by securing four new tenements near its Oropesa Tin Project in Spain, which are rich in base and critical minerals such as tin, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements. These tenements are not only of strategic importance for the development of the Oropesa Project but also show high geological prospectivity, with the Andalucian Government’s support further bolstering Elementos’ position in the region. The company is well-equipped with local resources and government backing to explore these areas, potentially strengthening its mineral resource base.

