Elementis plc Announces Appointment of New Non-Executive Director

An announcement from Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) is now available.

Elementis plc has appointed Christopher Mills as a Non-Executive Director, effective January 1, 2025. Mills, who has a strong background in investment management and is currently the CEO of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc, will aid in initiatives to enhance shareholder value and address the company’s undervaluation, including a strategic review of its Talc division.

Elementis plc is a global specialty chemicals company that focuses on producing and providing specialty chemicals for various industries. The company is involved in the development of innovative solutions to meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

YTD Price Performance: 12.26%

Average Trading Volume: 954,821

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £830M

