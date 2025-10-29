Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) has provided an announcement.

Elementis plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 167.0471 pence per share for cancellation. This move is part of a strategy to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, as the total number of voting rights in the company will be adjusted accordingly.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis receives a moderate score of 60, primarily driven by strong cash flow generation and stable technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and ongoing profitability issues weigh heavily on the overall score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about Elementis

Elementis plc operates in the specialty chemicals industry, focusing on the production of performance-critical additives and ingredients. The company serves a diverse range of markets, including personal care, coatings, and energy, providing solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 950,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £978.1M

