Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

The latest announcement is out from Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ).

Elementis PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 164.8928 pence per share. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis receives a moderate score of 60, primarily driven by strong cash flow generation and stable technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and ongoing profitability issues weigh heavily on the overall score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about Elementis

Elementis PLC is a company involved in the specialty chemicals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company operates in various markets, providing solutions that enhance the performance of its customers’ products.

Average Trading Volume: 981,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £944.9M

