Elementis Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Count

Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) has provided an announcement.

Elementis, a company engaged in a share buyback program, has repurchased 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 169.4758 pence per share. This transaction, executed through Numis Securities Limited, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 574,033,375, impacting the company’s voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder interests.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis receives a moderate score of 60, primarily driven by strong cash flow generation and stable technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and ongoing profitability issues weigh heavily on the overall score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about Elementis

Average Trading Volume: 959,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £948.3M

