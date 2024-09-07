Elemental Altus Anticipates Boost from Diba Gold Royalty

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. is set to enhance its portfolio with the expected contribution from the Diba gold royalty starting Q3 2024. The development follows a successful agreement between Allied Gold Corporation and the Malian government to advance the Diba deposit, which has shown promising initial gold grades, and is part of a larger effort to boost production at the Sadiola Gold Mine.

