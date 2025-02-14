Element79 Gold Corp. Updates on MCTO Status Amidst Financial Filing Delays

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An announcement from Element79 Gold Corp. ( (TSE:ELEM) ) is now available.

Element79 Gold Corp. has provided an update on its Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO) status, which was issued due to a delay in filing its audited financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2024. The MCTO restricts trading by the company’s CEO and CFO but does not affect other shareholders. The company is working with auditors to file the necessary documents by February 28, 2025, and will continue to issue bi-weekly updates until compliance is achieved.

More about Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties.

Average Trading Volume: 271,766

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.4M

