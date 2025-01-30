Element79 Gold Corp. Issues Corporate Updates Amid MCTO

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Element79 Gold Corp. ( (TSE:ELEM) ) has provided an update.

Element79 Gold Corp. has provided corporate updates on its ongoing initiatives, including a bi-weekly management cease trade order (MCTO) status update. The company has been granted an MCTO due to a delay in filing its audited financial statements and related documents. This order restricts trading activities for its CEO and CFO but allows other shareholders to trade freely. Element79 Gold is working with auditors to comply with the requirements and anticipates rectifying the situation by February 28, 2025.

More about Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry with a focus on gold exploration and development. The company is involved in various projects and transactions to advance its operations.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 212,902

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.4M

