Element Nutritional Sciences Joins Forces with iHerb

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc (TSE:MUSL) has released an update.

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. has partnered with the global e-commerce platform iHerb to distribute its Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ brands, potentially boosting its international presence through iHerb’s reach to over 10.5 million customers. These products feature a patented plant-based amino acid blend designed to enhance muscle protein synthesis and support muscle health, reflecting the company’s focus on scientifically-backed nutraceuticals.

For further insights into TSE:MUSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.