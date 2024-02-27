Element Fleet Management Hits Record Highs

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has released an update.

Element Fleet Management Corp. posted a record-breaking year with $1.3 billion in net revenue, signaling a robust uptick in financial performance with a 35.8% rise in new originations and significant cash returns to shareholders. The company’s strategic advancements, including expansions in Ireland and Asia, are geared up for a mid-2024 launch, while transitioning to U.S. dollar reporting in Q1 2024. CEO Laura Dottori-Attanasio highlights Element’s strong results and the firm’s focus on growth and digital innovation to enhance client services in the mobility sector.

