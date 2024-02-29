Element 29 Welcomes New CTO to Advance Copper Projects

Element 29 Resources, Inc. (TSE:ECU) has released an update.

Element 29 Resources Inc. has announced the strategic appointment of Manuel Montoya as Chief Technical Officer, leveraging his extensive experience in natural resource exploration in South America to push forward the company’s copper projects in Peru. Montoya’s deep involvement with prior discoveries, such as the Elida and Atravezado copper deposits, positions him to spearhead the development of Element 29’s portfolio in a prominent mining region. This move signals Element 29’s commitment to advancing its principal copper projects, with strong potential for development backed by nearby infrastructure and resources.

