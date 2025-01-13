Element 25 Secures Approval for Butcherbird Expansion Project

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Element 25 Limited ( (AU:E25) ) just unveiled an update.

Element 25 Limited has received approval from Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety for the expansion of its Butcherbird Manganese Mine. This approval is a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to increase manganese concentrate production to 1.1 million tons per annum. The expansion will also involve constructing a processing facility to produce high-quality manganese oxide concentrate for the steel industry, and feedstock for a battery-grade processing facility in the USA. The project has strong support from the US Department of Energy, being selected for a $166 million grant, marking a step forward in Element 25’s goal to be a leading low-carbon battery materials manufacturer.

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Limited is an ASX-listed company specializing in manganese production. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project located in Western Australia. The company plans to expand production to approximately 1.1 million tons per annum of medium-grade high silica manganese ore for both traditional and new energy markets. Element 25 is also developing innovative technology to produce battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for EV battery manufacturing and aims to build its first refinery in Louisiana, USA, in partnership with General Motors and Stellantis.

