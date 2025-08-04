Element 25 Highlights Sustainable Manganese Initiatives at Mining Forum

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Element 25 Limited ( (AU:E25) ) just unveiled an update.

Element 25 Limited presented at the 2025 Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum, highlighting its commitment to building a global manganese business. The presentation emphasized the company’s focus on sustainable practices and its strategic positioning in the growing electric vehicle market. While the presentation contained forward-looking statements, it also advised stakeholders to seek independent advice before making investment decisions.

More about Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on supplying low-carbon sustainable manganese ore and electric vehicle battery grade high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) to global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 136,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$57.15M

