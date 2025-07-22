Element 25 Advances Global Patent Protection for Innovative Battery Material Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Element 25 Limited ( (AU:E25) ).

Element 25 Limited has advanced its global patent applications for its proprietary HPMSM processing technology, which enhances efficiency and sustainability in manganese recovery. These filings in 17 jurisdictions aim to protect the company’s innovative processes, positioning Element 25 to expand its commercial reach and support long-term value creation. The technology is set to meet the growing demand for HPMSM, driven by shifts in battery chemistry towards higher manganese content, with significant implications for the electric vehicle market.

More about Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Limited is a company operating in the mining and minerals sector, focusing on the production of High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM), a critical material for lithium-ion batteries. The company sources manganese ore from its Butcherbird mine in Western Australia and aims to leverage innovative processing technology to enhance its market offering.

Average Trading Volume: 123,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$53.72M

